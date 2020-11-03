Graham declared winner in S.C. Senate race over Harrison, according to AP

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Sen. Lindsay Graham has defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison in South Carolina’s highly contested U.S. Senate race, according to a call from the Associated Press.
With 46% of state precincts reporting in as of 10:05 p.m., Graham was leading with 55% of the vote to Harrison’s 44%. Constitution Party candidate Bill Bledsoe had 1% of the reported vote.
Massive fundraising efforts, particularly by the Harrison campaign, made the race one of the most expensive in recent memory.
Harrison shattered congressional fundraising records, bringing in $57 million in the final quarter, according to The Associated Press.
Graham, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002, will sworn in for his fourth term in January 2021.
