FIRST ALERT: Eta makes landfall as a Category 4, may eventually threaten Florida

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Eta has made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Nicaragua and may regenerate by the weekend.
At 4:00 PM, the eye of Hurricane Eta was located along the coast of Nicaragua near latitude 13.8 North, longitude 83.5 West. Eta is moving toward the west near 5 mph. A faster westward or west-northwestward motion is expected through early Thursday. A turn toward the north, and then north-northeast is forecast Thursday night and Friday.
On the forecast track, the center of Eta is expected to move inland over northern Nicaragua through Wednesday morning, and then move across the central portions of Honduras through Thursday morning. The system is forecast to emerge over the northwestern Caribbean Sea Thursday night or Friday. The latest forecast now calls for Eta to become a tropical storm again by Saturday and Sunday and may bring impacts to Cuba or south Florida by the weekend.
Maximum sustained winds are near 140 mph with higher gusts. Eta is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Rapid weakening should occur as the center moves inland tonight and Wednesday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.
Catastrophic wind damage is expected where Eta’s eyewall moves onshore within the Hurricane Warning area in Nicaragua beginning tonight, with tropical storm conditions beginning within the next few hours.
Eta is expected to produce the 15 to 25 inches with isolated amounts of 35 inches across parts of Nicaragua and Honduras. This rainfall will lead to catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain of Central America. Flash flooding and river flooding are also possible across Jamaica, southeast Mexico, El Salvador, southern Haiti, and the Cayman Islands.
A dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 14 to 21 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds along the coast of Nicaragua within the hurricane warning area.
The forecast for Eta becomes very complicated late this week and into the weekend as it re-emerges back into the Caribbean and potentially start to regain strength. Steering currents will be very erratic and Eta may drift north, northeast or northwest through the weekend. The intensity of Eta by the weekend will be highly dependent on how much the system interacts with land.
