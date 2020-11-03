FIRST ALERT: Cold start to Election Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You are waking up to some of the coldest air we have felt during this season! Temperatures are in the lower 30s inland with the mid-upper 30s here in Horry County.
As you plan to head out the door this morning, give yourself an extra couple of minutes as frost is likely for many of you on that windshield. Patchy frost is making it’s return today on this cold and busy morning.
Temperatures will remain on the cold/cool side through the morning hours if you plan to head to a voting location. Remember, with social distancing, lines are expected to be longer and those lines will be outside at many polling spots. If you’re headed to vote, you’ll want to grab that jacket, your cup of coffee and don’t forget your photo ID!
This afternoon will feature warmer temperatures than yesterday and should lead to an amazing crowd at the polling locations. Look for highs to reach the mid 60s both in Florence and in Myrtle Beach this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. As those polls close, temperatures will be in the lower 50s inland and the mid 50s on the beaches.
Our forecast pattern will remain relatively quiet through the end of the week with only a 20% chance of rain arriving on Friday and continuing through the weekend. Highs will reach the 70s by Thursday and eventually hit the mid-upper 70s by the weekend forecast. We want to remind you that whether it’s Election Day or the weekend forecast, we have you covered on the First Alert Weather App! Download it today for what you need to know.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.