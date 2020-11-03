Dillon, Lake View hold on to top spots in latest SCHSL football media poll

Lake View and Dillon claim the top spot in their respective classes going into week 6. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff | November 3, 2020 at 3:46 PM EST - Updated November 3 at 3:46 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - As the high school football season winds down, several local teams are still playing for prime playoff position in their respective classes.

The latest South Carolina media polls show a pair of Pee Dee schools out in front of their classes, while North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach are near the top of Class 4A ahead of their big showdown on Friday.

Here are the latest polls listed by classification. First-place votes are in parentheses and local teams are bolded.

CLASS 5A

  1. Dutch Fork (12)
  2. Gaffney
  3. Fort Dorchester
  4. Dorman
  5. Sumter
  6. T.L. Hanna
  7. Northwestern
  8. Byrnes
  9. Boiling Springs
  10. Carolina Forest

CLASS 4A

  1. A.C. Flora (11)
  2. North Myrtle Beach (1)
  3. Myrtle Beach
  4. Greer
  5. Westside
  6. South Pointe
  7. Catawba Ridge
  8. Greenville
  9. North August, Greenwood, Beaufort (tie)

Received votes: West Florence

CLASS 3A

  1. Dillon (8)
  2. Chapman (4)
  3. Daniel
  4. Camden
  5. Gilbert
  6. Wren
  7. Aynor
  8. Fairfield Central
  9. Oceanside Collegiate
  10. Powdersville

Received votes: Lake City

CLASS 2A

  1. Abbeville (12)
  2. Gray Collegiate Academy
  3. Chesnee
  4. Newberry
  5. Cheraw
  6. Batesburg-Leesville
  7. North Central
  8. Woodland
  9. Marion
  10. Andrews

CLASS A

  1. Lake View (11)
  2. Southside Christian
  3. Blackville-Hilda
  4. Lamar (1)
  5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  6. Whale Branch
  7. Johnsonville
  8. Wagener-Salley
  9. Carvers Bay
  10. Green Sea Floyds

