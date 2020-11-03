Dillon, Lake View hold on to top spots in latest SCHSL football media poll

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - As the high school football season winds down, several local teams are still playing for prime playoff position in their respective classes.
The latest South Carolina media polls show a pair of Pee Dee schools out in front of their classes, while North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach are near the top of Class 4A ahead of their big showdown on Friday.
Here are the latest polls listed by classification. First-place votes are in parentheses and local teams are bolded.
CLASS 5A
- Dutch Fork (12)
- Gaffney
- Fort Dorchester
- Dorman
- Sumter
- T.L. Hanna
- Northwestern
- Byrnes
- Boiling Springs
- Carolina Forest
CLASS 4A
- A.C. Flora (11)
- North Myrtle Beach (1)
- Myrtle Beach
- Greer
- Westside
- South Pointe
- Catawba Ridge
- Greenville
- North August, Greenwood, Beaufort (tie)
Received votes: West Florence
CLASS 3A
- Dillon (8)
- Chapman (4)
- Daniel
- Camden
- Gilbert
- Wren
- Aynor
- Fairfield Central
- Oceanside Collegiate
- Powdersville
Received votes: Lake City
CLASS 2A
- Abbeville (12)
- Gray Collegiate Academy
- Chesnee
- Newberry
- Cheraw
- Batesburg-Leesville
- North Central
- Woodland
- Marion
- Andrews
CLASS A
- Lake View (11)
- Southside Christian
- Blackville-Hilda
- Lamar (1)
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Whale Branch
- Johnsonville
- Wagener-Salley
- Carvers Bay
- Green Sea Floyds
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.