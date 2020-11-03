DHEC: Over 700 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 18 additional deaths reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 741 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
It brings the total number of cases to 170,862 since testing began in South Carolina. DHEC also reported 18 new deaths Tuesday, raising the death toll to 3,713.
Locally, Horry County saw 48 new cases, up from 39 the day prior. The county also had a confirmed death in an elderly patient in the latest data. Florence County also reported a new death, occurring in a middle-aged patient.
For a further breakdown of cases by county, click here. For a further breakdown of deaths by county, click here.
DHEC said 5,027 tests were reported to the agency yesterday, and the percent positive was 14.7%.
South Carolina hospitals report their information to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for more information.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Currently, there are 91 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and there are 352 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state, according to DHEC. To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
