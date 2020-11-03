Democrat Ervin defeats Republican hopeful Braddock to be Florence’s new mayor

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Florence has elected its first new mayor in over a decade.
According to unofficial results, Democrat Teresa Myers Ervin has defeated Republican hopeful Bryan Braddock by garnering 52% of the vote, according to unofficial results.
Myers Ervin becomes the first woman and the first African-American to serve as mayor of Florence, a press release stated.
“I cannot be more elated to represent the city of Florence. We have so much potential, and I am ready to get to work to continue moving Florence forward,” said mayor-elect Myers Ervin. “I assure the citizens of Florence that I do not take this task lightly and am ready to get to work.”
Ervin, who was elected to the Florence City Council in 2010, and Bradock, who serves as the executive director of the House of Hope of the Pee Dee, both vied for the seat occupied by outgoing mayor Stephen Wukela.
Wukela has first elected mayor in 2008 and has held the position ever since.
