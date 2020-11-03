Decision 2020 live blog: Results from South Carolina, presidential results come in

UPDATE: 9:29 p.m.
Results from some races in the Pee Dee are beginning to come in, with 50% of precincts reporting.
- Darlington County Sheriff: James Hudson (D) defeats Michael August (R) with 49% of the vote with all precincts reporting
- Mayor, City of Florence: Bryan Braddock (R) leads Teresa Myers Ervin (D) by 9% with 66% of precincts reporting
- Florence County Sheriff: T.J. Joye (R) leads Darrin Yarborough by 15% with 53% of precincts reporting
UPDATE: 9:24 p.m.
WMBF News Reporter Jennifer Reports reports that election officials are continued to receive ballots from precincts at Horry County Voter Registration and Elections Office for nearly an hour Tuesday night.
UPDATE: 9:15 p.m.
Results are continuing to pour in from the 2020 general election, including from several races in South Carolina and across the nation.
In the presidential race, The Associated Press called the presidential race in South Carolina for President Trump earlier Tuesday night. Ballots are still being counted in states such as North Carolina, Florida and Georgia as of 9 p.m.
Click here for an interactive map updated with results as they come in.
As of 9 p.m., Sen. Linsey Graham leads Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison by around 12%, while Rep Tom Rice also leads challenger Melissa Ward Watson by nearly 20% in the District 7 race.
On the state level, Republican Case Brittain is leading challengers Tony Cahill and Will Dettmering with nearly 82% of the vote in the race of South Carolina House Seat 107. South Carolina Sen. Stephen Goldfinch is also leading in his race for District 34 over Emily Cegledy.
Here are some other local results as of 9:15 p.m. Click here for more results as they become available.
- Dillon County Sheriff: Douglas Pernell (D) wins with 53% of the vote with 100% of precincts reporting
- Georgetown County Sheriff: Carter Weaver (R) is leading with 64% of the vote, with 76% of precincts reporting
This story will be updated as results and developments continue.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.