Beach Ball Classic allowed to have limited attendance for this year’s tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A staple of high school basketball in South Carolina will be allowed to host a limited number of fans this year.
According to records with the South Carolina Department of Commerce, organizers from the Beach Ball Classic were given permission to host fans for its tournament this December. An executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster requires events looking to host more than 250 people to apply for approval with the department.
Records from SC Commerce show that organizers estimate attendance to range from 1,001-5,000.
The Beach Ball Classic typically highlights some of the country’s most elite high school basketball talent. The 40th edition of the tournament will feature six teams ranked MaxPreps' preseason top 25 poll, including defending tournament champion Dorman.
Four teams from the Grand Strand will also be included in the field this year, including Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest and Socastee.
In addition, organizers are creating a separate eight-team field for this year’s event called the Winter Jam Bracket, which will be played at the same time as the main bracket.
The Beach Ball Classic is scheduled to be held from Dec. 26-31 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
