Some Horry County voters take advantage of curbside voting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Voters reported long lines at South Conway Elementary School, but some voters were able to take advantage of the curbside voting instead of standing in line.
The curbside voting lane at South Conway Elementary saw its' fair share of cars pull up. The state election office promised poll workers would monitor it every 15 minutes to assist anyone who qualifies.
One voter was very happy with his experience Tuesday afternoon.
“2016 I had a stroke. It affected my whole right side. I can’t walk, stand. I’m having a hard time,” said voter Joseph Long.
Long didn’t want to let his stroke stand in the way of letting him vote in this election. He’s never voted curbside before, and was especially worried because he forgot the chair he usually sits in for elections while he waits in line.
When he saw the sign for curbside voting, he decided to give it a go.
According to the State Election Commission, curbside voting is available to voters age 65 and over, or anyone with a disability that prevents them from being able to stand in line.
South Conway Elementary poll workers said the driver has to go inside with the disabled voters' ID, and wait outside the car during the voting.
According to SCvotes.gov, curbside voting does not require a disability placard.
The scene at some Horry County voting locations in the late afternoon hours was more subdued on Tuesday following long lines during the morning and some issues being reported at certain polling locations.
By 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, there was no line at South Conway Elementary. Earlier in the day, the line stretched down the hallway.
The scene was the same at the Claire Chapin Epps YMCA in Myrtle Beach, as there was no line to get into the building to vote.
In downtown Florence, there was no line to vote at the Pearl Moore Center Tuesday afternoon.
The relative calm across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee with less than four hours to cast a ballot was in sharp contrast to the lines seen earlier in the day and the reported issues at some polling locations.
At Pee Dee Elementary School, a poll worker confirmed the location did not receive ballots until about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, a half-hour after polls opened.
Voters at the location said several people left the line due to a lack of ballots.
At the Ocean Bay Middle School polling location, officials say a registration computer was down for about 20 minutes but has since been fixed. Potential scanner machine problems were also reported earlier Tuesday at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Conway.
WMBF News has reached out to Horry County Director of Elections Sandy Martin about the issues.
Voters can also report issues at the polls by calling the South Carolina Election Protection Hotline at 866-687-8683.
