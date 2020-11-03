After hearing environmental concerns, CMC redesigning plans for Carolina Forest hospital

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews
Conway Medical Center leaders began redesigning plans for a Carolina Forest hospital after Horry County planning staff and state wildlife officials raised environmental concerns about the project.
The county planning commission will make a recommendation Thursday about rezoning the land for the hospital, and CMC leaders have been trying to meet with officials from the county and the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to answer their questions. Both the county and DNR have raised concerns about the impact of the proposed hospital on the area’s wetlands and the challenge of operating a medical facility close to thousands of acres that are periodically burned for land management.
“The misconception that I’ve seen in the community is ‘Conway Medical Center’s coming on this big natural tract and they’re going to build this massive medical facility that’s going to ruin the ecosystem and all these wetlands,’” said Brian Argo, CMC’s chief financial officer. “The one thing I would want everybody to know is this is a 30-acre project and we have 157 buildable acres.”
The site for the proposed $161 million hospital sits on International Drive just north of The Farm subdivision. When International was extended to S.C. 90, the county and DNR agreed to install gates on each end of the road. Those gates can be lowered to close the road during controlled burns on the 10,427-acre Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve. Eventually, there will also be burning on the 3,707-acre Independent Republic Heritage Preserve, which is adjacent to the land CMC is eyeing for the hospital.
The potential hospital site lies inside the International Drive gates. Argo said he didn’t think the gates would be an issue because the property holds a residential zoning that would allow for single-family homes and even an apartment complex there. The healthcare provider was unaware of DNR’s concerns until last week.
“When we started hearing the gates have to be closed with controlled burns, our thought was, ‘What would you do with 700 households if you had to close the gates to do controlled burns?’” Argo said. “'What is the difference between households and a healthcare system?' … Regardless of what goes here, if there is a controlled burn, you’re going to have to move the gates.”
After reviewing the DNR letter, Argo said CMC leaders worked with their engineers to redesign the hospital plans. They moved the location of the facility from the northern end of the property to the end closer to The Farm. Although changing the location would impact more wetlands — possibly about 10 acres — Argo said it would put the hospital farther from the preserve land, creating a buffer. CMC leaders also hope DNR will move the gates so the hospital could be accessible even if the road is closed for burning.
