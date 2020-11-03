After hearing environmental concerns, CMC redesigning plans for Carolina Forest hospital

After reviewing the DNR letter, Argo said CMC leaders worked with their engineers to redesign the hospital plans. They moved the location of the facility from the northern end of the property to the end closer to The Farm. Although changing the location would impact more wetlands — possibly about 10 acres — Argo said it would put the hospital farther from the preserve land, creating a buffer. CMC leaders also hope DNR will move the gates so the hospital could be accessible even if the road is closed for burning.