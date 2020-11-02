Two officers cleared in deadly officer-involved shooting in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two Horry County police officers have been cleared following a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in July in the Socastee area.
That shooting happened July 8 on Amberwood Court, near S.C. 544. Wade Phillips, 49, who was originally from Virginia, died from injuries he sustained. Neighbors said he was a patrolman, SWAT commander and detective in another state with more than 25 years of law enforcement experience.
A letter from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson stated Phillips was “heavily inebriated” and making threats against his neighbors, leading them to call 911.
When officers David Langlais and Tre’Sean McQueen arrived, Phillips was carrying a loaded rifly and saying “hey, let’s get it on,” according to Richardson’s letter to the State Law Enforcement Division agent who investigated the shooting.
A neighbor told investigators the officers sought cover and Phillips opened fire.
“The officers yelled for Phillips to put down his gun. Phillips continued to advance and fire at the officers,” according to Richardson’s letter. “The officers returned fire which resulted in the death of Phillips.”
Richardson stated that all of the evidence showed the officers returned fire as a last resort, “and they were acting in self-defense and in defense of the community.”
