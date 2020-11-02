Two Myrtle Beach parks to receive new playground equipment

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – New playground equipment will be installed at two Myrtle Beach parks this fall.
According to the city of Myrtle Beach, Chapin Park and Gardens by the Sea Park will receive the new equipment in the coming weeks.
Officials say city crews will begin removing the existing equipment at Chapin Park on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and at Gardens by the Sea on Thursday, Nov. 12.
“The new climbing structure at Gardens by the Sea will be a pirate ship, while Chapin Park will feature play pieces similar to those at Savannah’s Playground,” a post on the city’s Facebook stated.
According to officials, both playgrounds will be closed until the new equipment is installed and inspected.
