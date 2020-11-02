Police: 4 arrested after drug bust in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Four men were recently arrested after a drug bust in Horry County, according to authorities.
The Horry County Police Department said officers served a search warrant at a residence on Pine Needle Road in the Longs area on Oct. 29. Officers later found over 10 ounces of cocaine, 3.5 ounces of crack cocaine and three grams of heroin along with over $2,500 in cash and a 9mm Smith & Weston handgun.
Frederick Bellamy, Jimmy Bellamy, James Crawford and Bryan Freeman were all arrested in connection to the incident. All face varying charges, including several linked to drug trafficking and distribution. Frederick Bellamy was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
As of Nov. 2, Frederick Bellamy, Jimmy Bellamy and Crawford are still being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Online records show Freeman was released Oct. 30 on a $2,000 bond.
