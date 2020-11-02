Owners of Coastal Grand Mall, Magnolia Mall file for bankruptcy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The future of a pair of local malls could be in doubt after each of their respective parent companies recently filed for bankruptcy.
CBL Properties announced Monday that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas. According to federal courts, companies filing for Chapter 11 typically propose a plan to reorganize and keep business going while paying creditors over time.
According to a CNN report, CBL said in its filing that uncollected rent from retailers, declining customer traffic and a mounting debt of nearly $1 billion were factored into its decision.
CBL owns the Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach which opened in 2004. The company said in a statement that customers, tenants and partners can expect business as usual on their properties through the process.
Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, or PREIT, also filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware. PREIT owns the Magnolia Mall in Florence, which first opened in 1979. The company also said it will continue to pay all vendors suppliers and employees during the course of its Chapter 11 proceedings.
CBL also owns the Northwoods Mall in Charleston and the WestGate Mall in Spartanburg, as well as several malls in North Carolina. In total, the company owns 107 malls across 26 states. PREIT primarily owns malls in Pennsylvania and Maryland, but also owns the Jacksonville Mall in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
The news comes as retailers continue struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies such as JCPenny and Tailored Brands, owners of Joseph A. Bank and Men’s Warehouse, also declared bankruptcy in the past few months.
