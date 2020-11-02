‘Not taking chances:’ Charleston businesses board up windows ahead of election

A manager at the Sunglass Hut on King Street said their windows were smashed during riots on May 30 and they aren't taking any chances ahead of the election. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips and Harve Jacobs | November 2, 2020 at 12:20 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 6:22 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some businesses on King Street have boarded up their storefronts the day before the general election.

A manager at Sunglass Hut on King Street said the business’s windows were smashed in during the May 30 riot and they aren’t taking any chances.

The Louis Vuitton store was also spotted boarding up their windows.

The riots on May 30 followed a day of mostly-peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died days earlier while in custody of Minneapolis Police. His arrest, which was recorded on cell phone video, prompted protests nationwide.

On the evening of May 30, rioters damaged property, smashed windows and looted businesses along King Street and elsewhere in downtown Charleston.

A worker begins boarding up windows at the downtown Charleston Louis Vuitton store Monday.
A worker begins boarding up windows at the downtown Charleston Louis Vuitton store Monday. (Source: Live 5)

