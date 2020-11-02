Many come out for final day of early voting in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The lines for early in-person voting are long as time runs out.
Voters now only have a few hours left to vote in-person absentee ahead of Election Day.
The chilly weather isn’t stopping Horry County voters from coming out to vote absentee. The line at the South Strand Recreation Center reached all the way to the street.
This is how it’s been every day for the past week at absentee voting locations in Horry County during the final days of early in-person voting. Some people even brought out chairs to sit while they wait for hours.
Voter Elliott Cole said he was in line before the doors opened at 8:30 a.m. Monday and still waited about two-and-a-half hours. He believes the reason this year’s election is so important is because of the issues Americans face today, with the greatest one being the coronavirus.
Voters at the South Strand Recreation Center have until 4 p.m. Monday to cast their ballot. So far, more than 95,000 thousand people have voted absentee in Horry County.
