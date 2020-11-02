‘Lila Lee has been found!!!!!’ Murrells Inlet business owner reunited with missing shrimp boat

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A shrimp boat that went missing from Murrells Inlet over the weekend has been located.
“Lila Lee has been found!!!!!,” according to a Sunday Facebook post from Charlie Werner, the boat’s owner.
The boat, named Lila Lee, was discovered missing over the weekend. A post on the Lila Lee Shrimpin' Facebook page said it could be possibly headed to the Pamplico sound or somewhere on the Intracoastal Waterway between Murrells Inlet and Morehead, N.C.
Werner thanked the Coast Guard, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, and others for their help in locating the boat.
“You guys are amazing!! Keeping checking my Lila Lee page and my page for updates on the salvage! Thanks again!” Werner wrote.
According to a report from the GCSO, the boat was stolen from the Marlin Quay Marina at South Waccamaw in Murrells Inlet around 12 a.m. on Oct. 31.
The owner told authorities that all he was able to see on video was one person who appeared to be a man get off another boat and get onto the Lila Lee before driving it from the marina.
The report did not list a suspect or an arrest at this time.
