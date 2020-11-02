Hype on CCU campus grows after football team rises to No. 15 in AP poll

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Hype surrounding the Coastal Carolina University football team is at an all-time high on campus.
The Chanticleers are now ranked No. 15 in the latest Associated Press poll, the highest position any team from the Sun Belt Conference has ever found itself.
CCU is also bowl eligible for the first time in school history. They’re also ranked higher than traditional powerhouses like Oklahoma, Michigan, Boise State, Texas, Auburn and Southern California.
ESPN’s College Gameday did a feature story on the team over the weekend. All the national attention means the hype on campus around the undefeated Chants continues to grow.
“I feel like a lot of people don’t know about Coastal, and I think it’s like making them more well known,” CCU freshman Jenna Lowell said.
Head coach Jamey Chadwell addressed the media Monday over the phone, and he praised his players for the way they’ve dealt with the spotlight.
“You worry about it as a coach, because we are getting more and more attention, but so far so good. They’ve handled everything that’s been thrown their way,” Chadwell said.
Students say the football team has become all anyone can talk about on campus.
“Even on Halloween, we went to different places, and like that was the word,” Lowell said. “Everyone watched the game and then they went out for Halloween, like that was their priority. It’s like a really big thing right now on campus.”
The team’s stellar performance has also led to bragging rights for students.
“It’s nice to brag back to my friends at home in Wisconsin, like, ‘Yep, I go to a D-1 school with great football,’” freshman Lauren Dejong said.
CCU’s next test will be Saturday at 8 p.m. at home against South Alabama for homecoming. The game will air nationally on ESPNU.
