Horry County Schools to begin installing plexiglass workstations this month

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - During a board meeting Monday night, Horry County Schools provided an update on steps the district is taking to offer a safe return to full-time, face-to-face learning.
The district showed a prototype of plexiglass workstations that are scheduled to be installed around desks in schools across the county as early as this month.
HCS said it started receiving the materials last week, and have only accounted for materials needed to build the barriers at elementary schools. The district added it has received 62% of the frames and 23% over the acrylic required to build 22,000 shields funded by the state.
Officials also said it will continue storing plexiglass as it’s delivered, and they expect to receive up to four truckloads per day over the next 10 days.
The installation process will only take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to minimize classroom interruptions, with a target date to begin set for Nov. 13. The contractor is expected to complete installation at all elementary schools first, except Socastee Elementary School.
HCS said the installation for its newer schools will take longer because the width and shape of desks would require a different design for the workstations. Delivery for those materials is currently scheduled for the week of Nov. 16.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
