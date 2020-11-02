HCS to purchase 35 acres of property for a possible new elementary school

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Schools is one step closer to building a new school in the Grand Strand.
In a unanimous vote Monday night, board members voted in favor of purchasing approximately 35 acres of land in Carolina Forest as part of a contract with Myrtle Beach Farms.
The proposed school would be located near the intersection of Ronald McNair Boulevard and Christa McAuliffe Street in the River Oaks area.
District officials said the Carolina Forest area has been growing, and for that reason, they feel another school in that area is needed.
The board purchased the property for $1,961,000, which is roughly $56,000 an acre. The funding for the purchase came from the district’s undesignated general fund.
The school district said construction on a new school won’t take place for at least another couple of years, but they wanted to take action so the funds for that proposed school project are already set aside.
District leaders say the proposed school will likely serve on the elementary level.
