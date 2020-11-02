Grand 14 Movie Theater at The Market Common to reopen this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another Grand Strand movie theater is getting set to welcome back guests after temporarily closing its doors.
The Grand 14 Movie Theater at The Market Common will reopen on Friday, according to the theater’s Facebook page. The post goes on to state that further details and film selections will be announced soon.
The facility’s parent company, Stone Theaters, closed all of its theaters in September and postponed all scheduled reopenings. The theater said it did so in order to ensure “a meaningful and sustainable schedule of new and exciting movies that our guests want to enjoy on the big screen.”
Stone also said it would be asking studio partners to move up release dates for films, while also communicating and finding creative ways to stay in touch with communities. The company also said it has continued to monitor COVID-19 impacts, and all theaters will adhere to local and state health guidelines.
