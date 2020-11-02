First Lady Melania Trump to campaign for husband this week in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Lady Melania Trump will be in the Charlotte-area Monday afternoon to campaign for her husband the day before Election Day.
Melania Trump is scheduled to be in Huntersville to speak at a “Make America Great Event," according to President Donald Trump’s campaign team.
The first lady is expected to speak to a crowd of President Trump supporters at Magnolia Woods in Huntersville beginning at around 3 p.m.
President Donald Trump, who is still campaigning during his race against Democratic candidate Joe Biden, held a rally in Hickory on Sunday and will be in Fayetteville on Monday.
North Carolina is considered to be a swing state in the 2020 presidential election, with most polls saying the race is going to be close.
Early voting in North Carolina ended on Saturday. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.