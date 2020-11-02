FIRST ALERT: Gradual warming trend on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Chilly temperatures will gradually start to moderate with warmer weather on the way for the end of the week.
Chilly temperatures will remain in place once again tonight, but not as cold as Monday night. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to near 40 across the Pee Dee and into the middle 40s across the Grand Strand.
Milder temperatures start to return on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures climbing to around 70 under mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures will continue to gradually warm through the rest of the week with afternoon temperatures returning to the lower 70s by Thursday and into the middle and upper 70s by Friday into the weekend.
The end of the week will also see an onshore wind start to develop. This will help to increase the humidity at times and lead to a risk of a stray shower or two from Friday through Sunday, but no significant rain is expected.
