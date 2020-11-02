FIRST ALERT: First frost of the season on the way for many

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Chilly temperatures tonight will give way to a gradual warming trend through the rest of the week.
A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for all areas away from the beaches tonight as the first frost of the season is likely. Temperatures will drop to near 35 across inland Horry County through the Pee Dee. Along the Grand Strand, temperatures will drop to around 40.
Early morning voters will need a jacket Tuesday morning, but milder weather returns by the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will rebound into the lower to middle 60s by the mid afternoon. Skies will be sunny through the day with less wind than the last few days.
Temperatures will gradually warm through the rest of the week with afternoon temperatures returning to the lower 70s by Thursday and into the middle and upper 70s by Friday into the weekend.
The end of the week will also see an onshore wind start to develop. This will help to increase the humidity at times and lead to a risk of a stray shower or two from Friday through Sunday, but no significant rain is expected.
