FIRST ALERT: Eta now a Category 4 hurricane

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The rapid intensification continues with Hurricane Eta and it is now a Category 4 hurricane.
At 4:00 PM, the center of Hurricane Eta was located near latitude 14.5 North, longitude 82.3 West. Eta is moving toward the west-southwest near 9 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through early Tuesday. A slower westward or west-northwestward motion is forecast to begin on Tuesday and continue through Thursday.
On the forecast track, the center of Eta is expected to make landfall along the coast of Nicaragua within the Hurricane Warning area tonight or early Tuesday. The center of Eta is forecast to move farther inland over northern Nicaragua through Wednesday night, and then move across central portions of Honduras on Thursday.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 130 mph with higher gusts. Eta is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir- Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Additional strengthening is forecast until Eta reaches the coast of Nicaragua. Weakening will begin after the system moves inland. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles
Catastrophic wind damage is expected where Eta’s eyewall moves onshore within the Hurricane Warning area in Nicaragua beginning tonight, with tropical storm conditions beginning within the next few hours.
Eta is expected to produce the 15 to 25 inches with isolated amounts of 35 inches across parts of Nicaragua and Honduras. This rainfall will lead to catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain of Central America. Flash flooding and river flooding are also possible across Jamaica, southeast Mexico, El Salvador, southern Haiti, and the Cayman Islands.
A dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 12 to 18 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds along the coast of Nicaragua within the hurricane warning area.
