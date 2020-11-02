FIRST ALERT: Breezy and crisp start to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Temperatures are quickly dropping behind the front with breezy winds to start the week. You will need the jacket as you step out the door this morning. We have the 30s inland and lower 40s along the beaches with winds gusting up to 20 mph this morning. It’s a cold start to your Monday.
As we go throughout the morning, winds will gust up to 20-25 mph. That wind will make it feel colder than what it actually is at times. It will also keep our highs from warming up much today. Look for highs to only reach the low-mid 50s today with gusty winds turning calm later today and into the evening hours.
As the wind dies down and the skies remain clear, our temperatures will drop again tonight and into Election Day morning. We’re watching for the potential of patchy frost inland as lows drop into the mid-upper 30s. Along the beaches, it’s still a cold start to Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 40s.
High temperatures will rebound nicely for Election Day and into the rest of the week. We will see the 60s return for Tuesday and Wednesday before the 70s start to show back up for the end of the week and into the weekend. Each morning will get a little bit warmer as we head throughout the week, eventually returning to the upper 50s and lower 60s by the end of the week for those weekend mornings.
Rain chances this week look pretty slim. As of now, it’s just a 20% chance of rain Friday-Sunday with no big signs of any washouts throughout the next seven days.
