DHEC: S.C. records 785 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 785 new cases of COVID-19, and 10 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 170,048 and those who have died to 3,697, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 39 additional COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Sunday statewide was 6,655 and the percent positive was 11.8%.
Of South Carolina’s 10,128 inpatient hospital beds, 8,137 are in use for a 80.34% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 749 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 204 are in ICU and 88 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
There has been a 16% increase in October testing from September testing, an increase of 34,240 tests, DHEC officials said.
Currently, there are 75 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and there are 350 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state, according to DHEC. To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
