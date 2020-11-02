Crash with reported ejection slows traffic in Aynor-bound lanes of U.S. 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital with injuries following a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in the Conway area, first responders said.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were called to the 5100 block of U.S. 501 West around 3:28 p.m., after a vehicle flipped and one person was reportedly ejected.
Traffic in Aynor-bound lanes will be slowed, HCFR officials said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.