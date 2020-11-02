Conway city leaders vote in favor of extending mask ordinance

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The ordinance requiring people to wear masks in certain places in Conway has been extended.
Conway City Council voted Tuesday night in favor of extending the mandate. It has been extended through 9 a.m. Dec. 8 unless it will be extended again.
People and employees in retail businesses and foodservice establishments, such as restaurants, must wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Exceptions to the face mask ordinance include when people are eating food at a restaurant, if it’s against someone’s religious belief, medical concerns and children under the age of five do not have to wear a mask.
Anyone not wearing a mask could face a $25 fine and if a business does not enforce the mask mandate then they could face a $100 fine.
The extension comes after Horry County Council voted to not extend its mask ordinance. It expired on Oct. 31.
