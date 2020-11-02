Construction on Surfside Beach pier should begin in the next 30 days, mayor says

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A project to reconstruct the Town of Surfside Beach’s pier could begin soon.
Mayor Bob Hellyer said Monday that the project could begin within the next few weeks, adding that the town is “moving right along” when it comes to the project.
“We are continuing to finalize the contract on the pier,” he wrote in his daily newsletter. “The Surf Diner closed last Tuesday. We should be starting construction within the next 30 days. Stay tuned for more information."
The announcement comes nearly a month after the town was granted an extension from FEMA to receive over $9 million in federal aid for the project. The town’s deadline was extended to June 30, 2021, but it can apply for another extension if needed.
The project is estimated to cost around $14.6 million to rebuild the pier, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. The town awarded the project to Consensus Construction in September.
