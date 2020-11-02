Charleston Police search for missing 15-year-old N.C. girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are searching for a teenage girl reported missing by her parents.
Brenna Willis was last seen Sunday at 9:45 a.m. from the Hampton Inn on Meeting Street, her parents say.
The family is from Jacksonville, North Carolina, and is vacationing in Charleston.
Willis does not know anyone in the area, has no phone or access to money, police say.
She is 6 feet tall and weighs 125 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston Police at 843-743-7200.
