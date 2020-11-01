TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane on Highway 501 closed after crash, officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A section of Highway 501 in Horry County has been reduced to one lane traffic after a crash on Sunday.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews responded to a wreck involving two overturned vehicles in the area of Highway 501 and Cox Ferry Road at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
Traffic heading to Conway has been reduced to one lane and is slowed according to data from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.
