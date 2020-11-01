Murrells Inlet business owner asks for help to find missing shrimp boat

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - The owner of a shrimping business on the Grand Strand is asking for help after his boat was allegedly stolen.
The owner of Lila Lee Shrimpin' said the boat could possibly be heading to an area between Murrells Inlet and as far north as Morehead City, North Carolina via the Intracoastal Waterway.
The ship is described as having a white hull with back trim, along with a blue bottom and dark wood cabin doors. It also may have the name of the business removed from the side and back of the boat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lila Lee Shrimpin' via Facebook or by phone at 843-318-1363.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.