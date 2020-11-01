Horry County Fire Rescue crew rescues kitten from car engine

Officials said the ladder duo from Station 1 in Socastee made the rescue. (Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff | November 1, 2020 at 9:42 AM EST - Updated November 1 at 10:50 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One lucky little kitten in the Grand Strand found itself part of a recent rescue from first responders.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it recently received a call that the kitten was stuck in the engine compartment of a van and wasn’t coming out. Crews then responded, working for nearly an hour to bring the cat out of the engine. HCFR said the ladder duo from Station 1 in Socastee made the eventual rescue.

Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Sunday, November 1, 2020

HCFR added that the cat immediately received a bath, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Officials also want to remind residents to check their car’s surroundings and engine compartments for animals seeking shelter as the nights and mornings get colder.

