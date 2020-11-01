FIRST ALERT: Sunday showers and warm temperatures today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Big changes are on the way as we head into the second half of the weekend. Warm temperatures return this afternoon with highs reaching the low and middle 70s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
These temperatures will quickly fall this evening as a cold front passes through the area this afternoon. This will help to spark shower and storm chances throughout the early afternoon hours. It won’t be a washout all day long, only a 30% chance of showers and storms anticipated.
This cold front will set us up for some of the coldest air so far this season. Highs tomorrow are only going to climb into the middle 50s. Monday night and Tuesday also brings the potential for a bit of patchy frost as well with overnight lows dipping down into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.