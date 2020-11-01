DHEC: Over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases in SC, total cases near 170K

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina reported over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in a week on Sunday, according to state health officials.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control said new 1,319 new cases were reported, bringing the statewide total to 169,228 since testing began. The last time the state reported over 1,000 was in the DHEC report from Oct. 25, according to records.
Locally, Horry County saw 51 new cases on Sunday, while new cases in Darlington, Dillon, Georgetown and Florence counties also totaled in the double-digits. For a further breakdown of cases, click here.
DHEC also announced just one additional death from the virus, which occurred in an elderly patient in Richland County. The statewide death toll now stands at 3,687.
DHEC also said it received 10,827 tests on Saturday, and the percent positive was 12.2%.
South Carolina hospitals report their information to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for more information.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Currently, there are 78 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and there are 347 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state, according to DHEC. To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.