Coastal Carolina moves up to No. 15 in this week’s AP Poll

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Chanticleers are continuing to move up through the college football ranks.
Coastal Carolina moved up five spots to No. 15 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after Saturday’s 51-0 win at Georgia State. It’s now the team’s highest ranking in program history and comes just two weeks after being ranked the AP Poll for the first time. It also marks the highest ranking for a team from the Sun Belt Conference.
The Chants are ranked just ahead of fellow unbeaten Marshall, while future opponent Liberty also checked in at No. 25 this week.
Elsewhere in the poll, No. 1 Clemson held on to its spot after a 34-28 win over Boston College on Saturday. That win sets the stage for a showdown with No. 4 Notre Dame on the road next Saturday. Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia all rounded out the top five, respectively.
CCU also came in at No. 16 in this week’s Amway Coaches' Poll, moving up five spots from No. 21. Clemson also topped this week’s coaches' poll, but only by 24 points ahead of No. 2 Alabama.
The Chanticleers host South Alabama this Saturday for homecoming. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPNU.
