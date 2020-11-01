American flags being handed off, traveling from Wrightsville Beach to California

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - With so much happening in our country today, it can be hard to find some positive news. So, a group of every day Americans as they call themselves have decided to drive the American flag from the Atlantic Ocean in Wrightsville Beach, to the Pacific Ocean in California as a show of unity.
A handful of every day Americans have connected with folks across the country as a sign of unity during these troubling times.
“Biggest reason is we’re just a bunch of American people trying to bring some light to some good," said Bryan Savo. "All the times that are ugly right now, we just want to do the right thing.”
The Flag will go through at least 10 states before finding it’s way to the other side of the country. Taking three to four days it will be passed from car to car, one group to another on its journey.
And going forward there’s a message this group wants to make sure people know going forward.
“Be more friendly to people," said Savo. The way people are acting towards each other is crazy. Smile more, be happy.”
The say it’s not about your race, political affiliation or anything else. We should all be pro-American.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.