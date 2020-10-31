Officials: 1 dead, 3 injured after crash on Highway 701 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash on Highway 701, according to authorities.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of Old Bucksville Road and only involved one vehicle.
Collins said the driver ran off the road and overturned, ejecting all four people inside the vehicle. One person in the vehicle died, while the other three were transported to local hospitals.
Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.
SCHP is investigating the crash.
