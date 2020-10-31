No. 20 Coastal Carolina blanks Georgia State, 51-0

ATLANTA (WMBF) - The historic run for Coastal Carolina football will continue for another week.
The No. 20 Chanticleers dominated in a 51-0 rout of Georgia State on Saturday in Atlanta, improving to 6-0 on the year. It’s the first time Coastal is bowl eligible, and the first season the team has won six games since moving to the FBS ranks.
CCU QB Grayson McCall returned to the team after an injury in last week’s win over Georgia Southern, throwing for 254 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
Momentum swung in favor of the Chants in the second quarter. After going up 7-0 in the first, McCall connected with both C.J. Marable and Javion Heiligh for scores, while Reese White also pounded in a score on the ground.
McCall also scored on his feet just before halftime, while also withstanding a punch from Georgia State linebacker Blake Carroll. Despite being penalized, Carroll was not ejected.
Marable ran in another touchdown in the third quarter, while McCall connected with Kameron Brown on another score toward the end of the period before he came out of the game.
Coastal put up 530 yards of total offense and while the defense forced two turnovers. The Chants also went 7-for-11 on third-down conversions.
Georgia State QB Cornelious Brown IV struggled for the Panthers, passing for just 30 yards and an interception.
The No. 20 Chants return to Brooks Stadium next Saturday for Homecoming against South Alabama. That game kicks off at 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.
