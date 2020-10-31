1 injured after accident involving motorcycle, vehicle on Highway 501

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 501, according to officials.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews responded to the area of Highway 501 East and Gardner Lacy Road for the wreck at around 1:20 p.m. Saturday. The accident also involved another vehicle.
The person hurt was taken to the hospital. Details on the severity of their injuries were not immediately available.
HCFR is encouraging drivers to be cautious if driving in this area.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also investigating the crash.
