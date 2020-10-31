FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Eta has formed

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Eta has formed in the central Caribbean Sea Saturday afternoon and is forecast to become a hurricane.
At 11:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Eta was located near latitude 15.0 North, longitude 74.2 West. Eta is moving toward the west near 15 mph and this motion is expected to continue through Sunday night or Monday morning. A slower motion toward the west-southwest and then southwest is forecast on Monday and Tuesday.
On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is expected to be near the northeastern coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras by Monday night. Maximum sustained winds have increased near 40 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Eta is expected to become a hurricane by Monday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb.
