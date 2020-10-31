FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings big changes into next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a chilly start to your Halloween Saturday, cool temperatures and plenty of sunshine will take shape into this afternoon. Highs today will climb into the middle 60s for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Some cloud cover will develop throughout the afternoon, but overall it’s shaping up to be a beautiful fall like day.
For any outdoor plans this evening, the Halloween forecast is looking quite nice! A light jacket might be needed for some as temperatures quickly fall into the upper 50s and low 60s after sunset tonight.
Big changes will arrive as we head into Sunday. A cold front will pass through the area helping to spark showers and storms late morning and into the early afternoon. There’s only a 30% chance of a few showers and storms tomorrow, so a washout is not anticipated.
However, behind this cold front much colder air will work in. Highs by Monday will only warm into the middle 50s, with overnight lows in the 30s for some. Patchy frost could develop by early Tuesday morning, with this being the coldest air we’ve felt so far this season.
