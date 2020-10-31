Election mailers list incorrect voting information to Horry County residents

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A number of Horry County voters were reportedly turned away from polling places that were closed Saturday, with many pointing to a piece of mail containing misinformation.
WMBF News obtained images of two different mailers addressed from the South Carolina Democratic Party, in which both state all four polling places in Horry County are open on Oct. 31. According to county officials, only one polling place is open on that date, that being the Horry County Elections & Voter Registration Office in Conway.
According to a spokesperson, the Voter Information Project “works with state and county election administrators to get official data that is never published without the explicit consent of the election administrators. States and counties send VIP data exports that conform to the VIP specification so that it can then be published through the Google Civic Information API.”
WMBF News Reporter Katherine Phillips was at the county elections office Saturday morning, where a long line wrapped around the building. Several voters in line said they received the same mailers, and some came to the elections office after being turned away from other locations.
The county elections office is open for early voting until 1 p.m. Saturday. The other three locations will reopen Monday, from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
WMBF News has reached out to the South Carolina Democratic Party and the Horry County Voters Registration and Election Office for comment.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.