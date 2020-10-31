DHEC: Over 800 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 36 new deaths reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Over 800 new COVID-19 cases were reported in South Carolina on Saturday, according to state health officials.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control said 831 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 167,885 since testing began. DHEC also announced 36 additional deaths linked to the virus as the statewide death toll rose to 3,686.
Locally, Horry County saw 30 new cases Saturday, but no new deaths. Confirmed deaths were reported in Florence, Georgetown, Marion and Marlboro counties on Saturday. For a further breakdown of new cases, click here. For a further breakdown of new deaths, click here.
DHEC also said it received 6,097 test results on Friday, and the percent positive was 13.6%
South Carolina hospitals report their information to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for more information.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Currently, there are 78 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and there are 347 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state, according to DHEC. To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
