Deputies: 1 dead after apparent stabbing in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person is dead after an apparent stabbing in Florence County, according to authorities.
Maj. Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said it happened early Saturday morning on Old Manning Road in Scranton. He added the incident was reported as a stabbing, and no suspect is in custody at this time.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken also said the victim died after being transported to the hospital, and the body will be sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy on Monday.
No other details were immediately available, and the incident is still under investigation.
