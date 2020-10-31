Coastal Carolina volleyball defeats App State, remains undefeated

BOONE, N.C. – Coastal Carolina volleyball ran its program record win-streak to open a season to 11 matches with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-17 25-20) Sun Belt Conference victory on the road at Appalachian State.
Coastal (11-0, 11-0 SBC) scored the first seven points and went on to lead by as many as 13 points at 20-7 in cruising to the opening set victory. Junior Anett Nemeth posted her third kill of the set to make it 11-5 and that kill was the 1,000th of her Chanticleer career.
The second set saw the Chants continue to dominate play as they ran out to a 6-0 lead with four errors by Appalachian State (1-7, 1-7 SBC) and kills by Nemeth and Ani Bozdeva. The Mountaineers fought back to close the gap to 14-12 with a four-point run that was aided by three Coastal Carolina attack errors. The teams traded points before a four-point run by the Chanticleers ended the set at 25-17.
In the final set, Appalachian State built an 8-4 lead before the Chants scored four-straight points to tie the set at 8-8 on a service ace by Nemeth. Trailing 15-10, Coastal scored seven unanswered points to grab a 17-15 lead. Marija Borcic served three aces during the run to lead the Chants. Madison Lowery and Borcic blasted kills for Coastal to take a 24-19 lead and then a service error by the Mountaineers' Emma Reilly ended the set at 25-20.
Nemeth paced the Coastal Carolina offense with 17 kills while Bozdeva added eight kills. Setter Brigitta Petrenko dished out 19 assists and libero Lina Perugini led the defense with 20 digs.
Appalachian State was led offensively by Grace Morrison and Kara Spicer with five kills each. Sam Bickley recorded 11 set assists and libero Emma Reilly had 10 digs.
Coastal Carolina will host Georgia Southern at the HTC Center for a three-match Sun Belt series beginning with a 5 p.m. ET match on Thursday, Nov. 5. The Chants and Eagles will again play at 11:30 a.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 6.
Copyright 2020 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.