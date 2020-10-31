CLEMSON GAMEDAY UPDATE: No. 1 Tigers defeat Boston College 34-28

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Top-ranked Clemson will host Boston College at noon at Memorial Stadium
The Tigers have won nine straight against the Eagles and are looking to continue their winning ways.
We’ll have game notes and scoring updates here.
FIRST QUARTER
Boston College has been aggressive from the second their offense touched the field. Jurkovec has been given the Eagles a huge lift against a Tigers' defense that is missing James Skalski, Tyler Davis, and Mike Jones, Jr.
With that, the Eagles have scored 14 points. it’s been an eye-opener to say the least.
The Eagles outgained Clemson 140-123 at the end of the opening quarter.
SECOND QUARTER
Boston College capitalizes on a critical miscue at the goal line. Etienne fumbles and the Eagles cash in on a 97-yard return. It’s definitely an odd sight to see Etienne give it away like that.
The Tigers trailed 28-13 at the half. It’s the first time since 2013 they’ve trailed by 15 or more points at the break.
However, Clemson will get the ball back to start the second half.
THIRD QUARTER
The Tigers get just what they needed to open the second half. On fourth down, Uiagalelei scores on a 30-yard option run.
On their next drive, DJ finds Amari Rodgers for another Clemson touchdown.
The Tigers go from being down 18 making it a 2-point game.
Slowly but surely, Clemson is picking up momentum.
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
BC: 11-yard pass from Phil Jurkovec to Zay Flowers (Boumerhi kick good), 7-0 Eagles (13:08)
CU: 35-yard pass from DJ Uiagalelei to Travis Etienne (Potter kick good), 7-7 (10:54)
BC: 2-yard run by David Bailey (Boumerhi kick good), 14-7 Eagles (8:41)
SECOND QUARTER
BC: 97-yard fumble return by Brandon Sebastien (Boumerhi kick good), 21-7 Eagles (12:14)
CU: 33-yard field goal by BT Potter, 21-10 Eagles (8:44)
BC: 18-yard pass from Phil Jurkovec to CJ Lewis (Boumerhi kick good), 28-10 Eagles (1:02)
CU: 50-yard field goal by BT Potter, 28-13 Eagles (:07)
THIRD QUARTER
CU: 30-yard run by DJ Uiagalelei (Potter kick good), 28-20 Eagles (11:38)
CU: 8-yard pass from DJ Uiagalelei to Amari Rodgers (Potter kick good), 28-26 Eagles (6:16)
FOURTH QUARTER
CU: 17-yard run by Travis Etienne (Potter kick failed), 32-28 Tigers (11:34)
CU: Safety, 34-28 Tigers
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.