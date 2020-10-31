City of Myrtle Beach extends mask ordinance, state of civil emergency

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach has extended its state of civil emergency for another month, which includes the city-wide mask ordinance.
City officials announced Saturday that the order will be extended through Nov. 30, which was first issued earlier this year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Brenda Bethune’s executive order requiring masks in enclosed areas such as retail and food service establishments has also been extended as part of the declaration.
The order requires customers wear masks in other businesses as well, including professional services, gyms and fitness centers among other locations. Staff at retail stores and restaurants must also wear masks when interacting with the public.
The city said failure to wear a mask when required is a civil infraction, with a fine up to $100 for noncompliance.
Officials added the executive order on masks remains in effect through Nov. 30 unless it is rescinded earlier.
