WATCH: Robeson County sheriff searching for campaign sign stealer

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County sheriff wants to know who is responsible for stealing a sign right for a person’s yard.
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins posted a video on his Facebook page showing a car pull up to a person’s yard on Wire Grass Road, and a backseat passenger hops out and steals and destroys an election sign.
“If I were the driver of this vehicle and the passenger seen here, I would probably come on in and let’s talk,” Wilkins said. “I don’t want to utilize time and resources to track you down but will if necessary.”
Wilkins said stealing a political sign is a Class III criminal misdemeanor offense.
He is asking who may know the person to send him a message on his Facebook page.
