WATCH: Robeson County sheriff searching for campaign sign stealer

Anyone knowing who this is, please inbox me the information. You will be kept confidential. As you will see, a car decides to stop and let a rear seat passenger out only to run up on private property on Wire Grass Road to steal and destroy an election sign. This happens to be a Class III criminal misdemeanor offense. There are many more camera angles related to this theft but I will use this one and one more in the comments. If I were the driver of this vehicle and the passenger seen here, I would probably come on in and let’s talk. I don’t want to utilize time and resources to track you down but will if necessary. #dotherightthingplease #voteforwhoyouwantinoffice